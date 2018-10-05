Kern County parents now don’t have to drive to Valley Children’s in Madera if their child needs major care.
The organization opened its new Eagle Oaks Specialty Care Center in Bakersfield on Monday and held a celebration of the opening on Friday. The $31 million, 52,000-square-foot outpatient center is located at 12500 Stockdale Highway near Allen Road.
“This is an important day for the entire Valley Children’s family and the families we are privileged to serve in Kern County,” said Todd Suntrapak, president and CEO of Valley Children’s Healthcare. “Eagle Oaks is the culmination of decades of commitment to children in this region. This entire complex is designed for kids, to help them heal and to keep them closer to home.”
Zara Arboleda, a spokesperson for Valley Children’s, said some of the kid-friendly aspects of the center include several interactive exhibits, a playground, bubble tower stations and other activities.
“Everything is bright and colorful,” she said. “We want to make kids happy when they’re here. We don’t want them walking in scared and nervous. If they feel comforted, that helps the people bringing them in more comfortable as well. We’ve already had families say they can’t wait for their kids to come back and play here.”
Arboleda said the center has already served around 150 patients since it opened on Monday.
The Eagle Oaks center provides ten types of services currently, including endocrinology, gastroenterology and cardiology. The goal is to eventually have 16 specialties, Arboleda said. The center has more than 20 exam rooms.
While Valley Children’s has had its 34th Street Specialty Care Center for years, Arboleda said it has struggled to stay under capacity.
Last year, the 34th Street center had 5,500 visits with only a handful of exam rooms available, Arboleda said.
Thousands of other parents in the county have traditionally taken their children to Valley Children’s in Madera. With an estimated 42,000 outpatient visits from people in Kern County expected within the next decade, the organization felt it was time to build a large center in Bakersfield that could meet the demand and give parents an alternative to having to drive far away.
“Our goal as a network is to have every family within 30 minutes or 30 miles from a Valley Children’s provider,” Arboleda said.
Construction on the Eagle Oaks center began in 2017 and wrapped about a month ago. Since then, staff have moved in from the 34th Street location and additional staff has been hired. As of opening, Arboleda said there are 15 staff members, with a plan to eventually have a full staff of around 40.
Arboleda said the facility currently has three doctors which live within the county and work most weekdays. Other physicians, a total of 24, rotate in from other Valley Children’s sites and usually work one or two days a week. The goal is to eventually have all doctors who work at the site live in the area, she said.
While the center is already pretty large, Arboleda said there’s room for expansion if needed.
“We have a desire to be entrenched in the community,” she said. “It really is a confirmation of our commitment to Kern County to provide the level of care that these kids need and deserve.”
Vice Mayor Bob Smith, whose ward now includes the center, said he’s very satisfied with how the center turned out.
“It’s a great child-friendly facility,” he said. “I’m excited to see them expanding in Bakersfield.”
Smith said he has a personal connection with Valley Children’s. When he was eight years old, he had to be taken to get his appendix removed.
“They took really good care of me,” he said. “They were a great presence for me in Fresno.”
Smith said he’s excited that the center is located in his ward, in part because he said there historically hasn’t been any children-focused hospitals there.
“I think the whole community will benefit from it,” he said.
