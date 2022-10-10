Valley Center for the Blind holding Dining in the Dark fundraiser

The Valley Center for the Blind announced Dining in the Dark is making its Bakersfield debut Nov. 18, to support the nonprofit organization that helps individuals who are blind or visually impaired.
The event from 6 to 10 p.m. is an opportunity to experience the perspective of people who are blind or visually impaired by enjoying a four-course meal with a number of unique opportunities to engage with the community, according to a news release from the fundraiser's organizers.
The evening will include a special performance by a renowned professional musician Rory Hoffman, who is blind.
The lights will be dimmed for dinner at Luigi’s Warehouse in Bakersfield to add to the experience. Guests also can opt to further heighten their senses by enjoying their dinner completely blindfolded. Once vision is impaired or lost, attendees will rely on their taste, touch, sound and smell in a more sensitive way.
This fundraiser allows guests to experience and become aware of some of the daily challenges that people with vision loss encounter.
This year marks the first time the organization is hosting the event in Bakersfield.
The event begins at 6 p.m. with a blind wine tasting followed by a dinner tasting.
Tickets are $150 per person, and a table of eight is $1,000. All proceeds from this fundraiser will support Valley Center for the Blind’s programs. Tickets can be purchased online at mantera.redpodium.com/dining-dark.
Visit myvcb.org to learn more about the event and organization.
Luigi’s Warehouse is located at 725 East 19th St. in Bakersfield.