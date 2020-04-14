Valley Baptist Church is donating Ramsey Education’s Foundations in Personal Finance curriculum to Foothill High School.
Foundations in Personal Finance is a curriculum for teaching financial literacy to students, according to a news release.
Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey created Foundations in Personal Finance, an easy to use, turn-key school curriculum that teaches students the value of saving, spending and giving to guide them down the path of financial literacy.
“We are excited to partner with Foothill High School because we believe it's so important for young people to learn how to manage their finances now, while they still have their whole lives in front of them,” said Brian Busby, Life Groups Pastor at Valley Baptist Church.
For more information about the curriculum, visit https://www.ramseyeducation.com/
Ramsey hates creditors! He is the man!
