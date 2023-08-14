Valley air officials say they use every tool in their toolbox to reduce air pollution in the San Joaquin Valley, from cutting emissions generated by local businesses to trading out old, gas-powered lawn mowers for clean, electric mowers.

And every year about this time — when students are headed back to school — the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has a big ask for valley residents.

