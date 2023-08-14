Valley air officials say they use every tool in their toolbox to reduce air pollution in the San Joaquin Valley, from cutting emissions generated by local businesses to trading out old, gas-powered lawn mowers for clean, electric mowers.
And every year about this time — when students are headed back to school — the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has a big ask for valley residents.
Drive less, they plead. And idle less.
"Thanks to the vigilance and cooperation of residents and businesses throughout the valley, we continue to see improvements in air quality every summer," Samir Sheikh, the district's air pollution control officer, said Monday in a news release.
"We urge the public to be even more mindful of their impact on air quality during this critical back-to-school window," he said.
According to the air district, progress over the past several summers can be attributed to the district’s many control strategies, incentive programs and a commitment by valley businesses and residents to reduce emissions whenever possible.
The summer ozone season is far from over, so once again, they're asking motorists to minimize vehicle emissions, especially those associated with parents ferrying their children to and from school, and idling their vehicles as they wait.
Idling vehicles, whether they are driven by parents picking up their kids in the afternoon or motorists idling in drive-thru lanes, are highly polluting.
"We have seen evidence that raising awareness helps reduce ozone levels during this critical back-to-school window," said Chief Communications Officer Jaime Holt.
"Historically," Holt said, "the valley has seen high levels of ozone during the late summer months, especially during the back-to-school window. But over the past several years we have seen those peaks decline."
The eight-county district has met the federal 1-hour ozone standard and is now on track to have met the more stringent 1997 federal 8-hour ozone standards and is working towards meeting the others.
It's long been an uphill battle in an air basin that traps pollutants in a valley that, historically, has had some of the most unhealthful air in the nation.
As students head back to school, the increased vehicle traffic can lead to an uptick in ground-level ozone, according to valley air officials. Limiting vehicle idling at schools will help to reduce air pollution — and students' direct exposure to vehicle emissions.
How can parents and area residents help?
• Turn off your engine at school. When stopping to drop the kids off in the morning and waiting to pick them up at the end of the school day, do not idle or reduce the time spent idle. Of course, with 106-degree weather forecast in Bakersfield this week, turning off vehicles may not be feasible.
• Coordinate a carpool or rideshare to get kids to and from school.
• Drive less. Look for ways to leave gasoline vehicles home more often by linking trips.
• Walk children to school.
• Drive zero-emission or low-emission vehicles. The district offers a cash rebate to go electric.
• Avoid the use of drive-thru services. Turn off the engine and go inside for food, coffee and other services instead of idling in the drive-thru.
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.