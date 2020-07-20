The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has begun working with Nextdoor, the social networking service for neighborhoods, as a way to get hyperlocal in its efforts to reach valley residents in specific areas.
Heather Heinks, the air district's outreach and communications manager, reached out to Nextdoor users in the valley late last week to announce the district will be using Nextdoor’s Service Provider Platform to let residents know "about unique air quality episodes — including but not limited to wildfires and windblown dust" — impacting areas and neighborhoods.
"Please keep in mind that your Nextdoor neighborhood network remains private to you and verified members of your neighborhood," she said in the Nextdood news release. "We are not able to see what you and your neighbors are discussing."
But Nextdoor users can reply to valley air district posts, so there's the potential for interaction.
"We will not be monitoring Nextdoor 24/7, but will respond as soon as we are able," she said.
Users must not use Nextdoor as a reporting tool or to request emergency services. To share complaints about air quality or concerns about air quality issues in their area, users should visit the district's website at valley air.org or download the "Valley Air" app.
The air district has been working for years to make localized information more accessible to valley residents where they live. Sometimes dangerous spikes in pollutants can be hyperlocal, whether smoke from an industrial fire upwind of a neighborhood or community, or even wintertime residential wood smoke that remains at ground level due to the valley's shallow inversion layer.
Jaime Holt, the air district's chief communications officer, said Nextdoor is different from other social media outlets.
"For many people who use Nextdoor, it may be the only social media platform they're on," Holt said Monday. "Nextdoor really seems like a great next step for us."
As the wildfire season has lengthened, and the district has focused on alerting affected residents to the hazards of drifting smoke — which often originates outside the eight-county district — air district staff has continued developing new tools to communicate these alerts to those affected.
"With wildfire smoke, sometimes the particles are big enough that they don't show up on our monitors," Holt said. "Nextdoor is a great tool we can use to communicate those regional impacts."
