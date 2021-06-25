You have permission to edit this article.
Valley Air District offers electric lawn equipment incentives

Valley air district offices in central Fresno at sunset.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is offering some incentives to people living in so-called AB 617 communities to replace gas-powered yard care equipment with zero-emission, electric alternatives.

It's part of the Clean Green Yard Machines Residential Program and is meant to help reduce air pollution.

Participants receive up to $250 when trading in a gas mower in favor of electric, and up to $50 when making a straight purchase (no trade-in) of electric mowers and other electric yard care equipment, according to an air district news release. It said residents of Shafter can be eligible for a 100 percent rebate on electric mowers, up to $500, when trading in a gas mower and purchasing electric.

Those interested should go to valleyair.org/CGYM for program guidelines and an application before making a purchase. Email grants@valleyair.org or call 559-230-5800 with questions.

