Valley Air District offers electric lawn equipment incentives

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is offering some incentives to people living in so-called AB 617 communities to replace gas-powered yard care equipment with zero-emission, electric alternatives.
It's part of the Clean Green Yard Machines Residential Program and is meant to help reduce air pollution.
Participants receive up to $250 when trading in a gas mower in favor of electric, and up to $50 when making a straight purchase (no trade-in) of electric mowers and other electric yard care equipment, according to an air district news release. It said residents of Shafter can be eligible for a 100 percent rebate on electric mowers, up to $500, when trading in a gas mower and purchasing electric.
Those interested should go to valleyair.org/CGYM for program guidelines and an application before making a purchase. Email grants@valleyair.org or call 559-230-5800 with questions.