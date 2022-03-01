Valley air district issues 45 percent more fines to Kern residents during burn-restricted days

Data released Tuesday shows a 45 percent year-over-year jump in the number of fines issued to Kern County residents accused of using their fireplace on burn-restricted days between Nov. 1 and Feb. 28.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District reported that the increase to 84 penalties came as the number of violations issued across the entire basin decreased overall by 3 percent to settle at 726.
Such penalties cost at least $100 but can escalate to cost thousands of dollars for repeat offenders. They are given out during the district's Residential Wood Smoke Reduction Program running every year between the end of October and the start of March as a way of reducing harmful buildup of fine particulate matter, which can worsen heart and lung diseases such as asthma, chronic bronchitis and emphysema.
"The district's primary responsibility is protecting the health of San Joaquin Valley residents," SJVAPCD Chief Communications Officer Jaime Holt said in a news release. "This requires strict enforcement of rules that regulate emissions from activities such as residential wood burning."
The number of days in which air quality was poor enough for the district to ban all burning across Kern rose 18 percent to reach 52 days. Meanwhile, there were 53 days — a reduction of 10 percent year over year — in which burning was only permitted for residents with a registered device such as a wood stove.
Douglas Lancaster doesn't buy it. As a semi-retired supplier of firewood to customers in Bakersfield, his opinion is that the air district keeps raising standards as part of a "political game."
"What better way to keep your jobs (than) write more tickets and keep (raising) your standards and make it harder to reach?" Lancaster asked.
Air district spokeswoman Heather Heinks said the total number of fines issued in Kern during the past four months resulted from a combination of tighter enforcement and an apparent increase in the rate of violations by scofflaws.
But there are other factors at play, she said: This has been a particularly dry winter, which cuts into the number of days residents can burn wood legally. Also, despite continuing air quality challenges, she said fine particulate matter in the valley is trending downward.
In addition, Heinks said, the district has made repeated efforts to educate local residents about the value of switching from open fireplaces to less-polluting natural gas inserts, for which the district offers incentives of up to $3,000.
Heinks also noted the number of people cited for burn violations remains a small portion of the population.
"Overall, we very much applaud the work that the residents of the valley do," she said. "They recognize the impacts of wood burning and they're choosing more and more not to."