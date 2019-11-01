The Valley Air District and the California Air Resources Board announced on Friday an electric vehicle car sharing program that will be available to the public in disadvantaged communities throughout the San Joaquin Valley, according to a news release.
The event took place at the Sunrise Villa Apartments in Wasco, where residents were shown how to sign up and use "Miocar," a 24 hour electric vehicle car sharing service. It is a part of CARB's Ecosystem of Shared Mobility in the San Joaquin Valley project, according to the release.
The program is aided by funding from California Climate Investments. The company has provided $2,250,000 for the project with matching funds from partnering agencies totaling $3,811,426, according to the release.
Similar assistance will be located in affordable housing areas in Orosi, Dinuba, Visalia, Lamont and Arvin. Residents who live in these communities can sign up online at https://miocar.org/ and pay a low hourly or daily fee through the Miocar app, according to the release.
Around 24 battery electric vehicles and 17 level 2 EV chargers will be used, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.