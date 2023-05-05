Vallarta closes escrow on new site in southwest Bakersfield

A fast-growing section of southwest Bakersfield is set to receive a new Vallarta Supermarket within the next two years as part of a shopping center taking shape at the southwest corner of Panama Lane and Old River Road.
Escrow closed last week on the 50,750-square-foot anchor space at the new, 76,756-square-foot Old River Ranch Shopping Center, where a new Starbucks and Flame Broiler are already serving customers.
The Mexican-themed grocery, proposed 6 miles directly west of an existing Vallarta, will be among half a dozen stores the Sylmar-based chain owns in Kern, and one of more than 50 it has across Southern California and the Central Valley.
The location is surrounded by active commercial as well as residential construction. It benefits from relatively attractive demographics: According to project broker ASU Commercial, 185,000 people live within 5 miles of the shopping center, and the median household income within that radius is $85,000.
ASU’s broker on the deal, Steve Adams, said the Vallarta will be the first newly built supermarket to open in the city in several years. He noted it took an unconventional route: Not only was it developed on a speculative basis, without key users in place before construction began, but peripheral spaces filled up before anchors did.
“This was developed a little bit in reverse,” he said.
Adams predicted the store will draw shoppers well beyond the Hispanic demographic it is often associated with, adding, “It attracts, I think, cultures from across the board.” Other tenants moving in nearby will include Chipotle, Salon and Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, as well as Millbrook Station, which is a convenience store that will accompany a Shell filling station at the corner.
Two Starbucks employees at Old River Ranch said they were encouraged to learn Friday the shopping center’s central space will become home to Vallarta.
“I think it’s going to help the growing community around us,” said Arianna Robles. The store could spur still more growth and serve local families, she added.
The second Starbucks worker, Analiyah Hernandez, pointed out that she shops at the Vallarta on the other side of Highway 99 along Panama. She predicted the new store will meet the needs of residents and hungry workers in the area.
“They don’t have to go all the way to WinCo, all the way to Costco,” she said, referring to grocers to the east along Panama.
The shopping center is being developed by the Mojibi oil refining family, working closely with project supervisor Ron Holley and doing business as Old River & Panama LLC. The general contractor is Wallace & Smith, the architect Bickel & Associates of Newport Beach and the civil engineer McIntosh & Associates. Bynum & Associates will manage the property.
