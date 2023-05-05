 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vallarta closes escrow on new site in southwest Bakersfield

A fast-growing section of southwest Bakersfield is set to receive a new Vallarta Supermarket within the next two years as part of a shopping center taking shape at the southwest corner of Panama Lane and Old River Road.

Escrow closed last week on the 50,750-square-foot anchor space at the new, 76,756-square-foot Old River Ranch Shopping Center, where a new Starbucks and Flame Broiler are already serving customers.

John Cox can be reached by phone at 661-395-7404.

Coronavirus Cases