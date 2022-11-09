Valadao widens lead over Salas to 8 points

Rep. David Valadao extended his lead Wednesday over Assemblyman Rudy Salas in the race for California's 22nd Congressional District seat.
With all precincts at least partially reporting but an undetermined number of mail-in ballots still to be counted, the Hanford Republican running for his fifth term in Congress held an advantage of 3,386 votes, or 8 percentage points, over the Bakersfield Democrat with 10 years of experience in the Assembly.
Both candidates signaled Wednesday they remain upbeat as they await a final count that, if recent elections are any guide, may be weeks away.
The redistricted 22nd is considered one of the tightest and most closely watched in the fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Local observers held out hope Wednesday the candidate from their party would prevail in a district where neither Republicans or Democrats appear to hold a decisive advantage.
Vice Chairwoman Tracy Correa Lopez of the Kern County Democratic Party emphasized many mail-in ballots remain to be tabulated, noting, "It's not over 'til it's over."
She lamented voter confusion from what she called outright lies in political advertisements targeting Salas, and added that the district will be fought over in the years ahead.
"The Central Valley is, you know, going to be a battleground for some time to come," Correa Lopez said.
Kern Republican strategist Cathy Abernathy agreed the negative ads were overdone but said both candidates offered ample fodder. She predicted Valadao will ultimately prevail.
The district is more conservative than its 50.6 percent Democratic registration would suggest, she said, asserting voters in the 22nd "are more practical, less partisan (and) mostly focused on their job and family."
Results from Kern show a narrower split between the two parties than has been evident so far from balloting elsewhere in the district, which includes portions of Kings and Tulare counties.
As of Wednesday afternoon, results from Kern show a differential of just 556 votes, or 2.8 percentage points.
A spokeswoman for Valadao offered a slight variation on a statement sent the night before, when the candidate said he knew the race would be tight.
"I'm optimistic about our start and the results we got overnight," the statement said, "but we still have a long way to go."
A statement from Salas said he was proud the campaign kept focus on improving the lives of Central Valley working families. He thanked his supporters and campaign workers who joined the fight for a better Central Valley.
"I’m humbled and thankful," he stated, "for all your support as we await the final election count.”
The race was notable partly because of the role former President Donald Trump played — and didn't play.
Valadao was one of only 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.
Immediately after that vote, many of his Republican constituents took to social media vowing never to support him again during an election.
Trump himself, after coming to Bakersfield to endorse Valadao in the 2020 election, chose this time not to endorse or oppose either candidate in the race.
There appeared to be some fallout during the June primary, which featured three Republicans plus Salas. The assemblyman ended up beating Valadao by almost 20 percentage points with 45.2 percent of the vote.