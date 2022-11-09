 Skip to main content
Valadao widens lead over Salas to 8 points

This composite image shows the candidates for the 22nd Congressional District race, from left, Assemblyman Rudy Salas and Congressman David Valadao.

Rep. David Valadao extended his lead Wednesday over Assemblyman Rudy Salas in the race for California's 22nd Congressional District seat.

With all precincts at least partially reporting but an undetermined number of mail-in ballots still to be counted, the Hanford Republican running for his fifth term in Congress held an advantage of 3,386 votes, or 8 percentage points, over the Bakersfield Democrat with 10 years of experience in the Assembly.

