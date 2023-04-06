Valadao tours U.S.-Mexico border

Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, joined congressional colleagues for a tour on Wednesday of the U.S. border with Mexico, his third trip to the border since 2020.
“For too long, extremes on both sides of the aisle have prevented real progress on reforming our broken immigration system and securing our border,” Valadao said in a release.
Their trip began in Tucson, Ariz., where they met with agents from the U.S. Border Patrol, Tucson Sector, who provided lawmakers a briefing and tour of the Raul Castro Land Port of Entry. They later participated in a roundtable discussion with local law enforcement on the issues they face at the border.
“I appreciated hearing from Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement about the challenges they’re facing on the ground,” Valadao said. “What we’re seeing at our border is a humanitarian and national security crisis, and record amounts of fentanyl are coming across our border and harming our communities.”