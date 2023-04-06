 Skip to main content
Valadao tours U.S.-Mexico border

Congressman David Valadao, R-Hanford, once again toured the U.S. border with Mexico, this time in Arizona. 

Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, joined congressional colleagues for a tour on Wednesday of the U.S. border with Mexico, his third trip to the border since 2020.

“For too long, extremes on both sides of the aisle have prevented real progress on reforming our broken immigration system and securing our border,” Valadao said in a release.

