Valadao takes early lead over Salas

Rep. David Valadao pulled ahead of his Democratic challenger, Assemblyman Rudy Salas, in early results Tuesday night in the hard-fought race for California's 22nd Congressional District seat.

In a contest seen as one of the tightest and most important in the nationwide battle for control of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Hanford Republican was ahead of the Bakersfield Democrat, 50.6 percent to 49.4 percent, with 60.9 percent of districts reporting.

