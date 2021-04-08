Valadao sends letter to High-Speed Rail Authority in defense of Wasco

Rep. David Valadao is coming to the defense of the city of Wasco.
Valadao, R-Hanford, sent a letter Wednesday to California High-Speed Rail Authority CEO Brian P. Kelly communicating the socio-economic and environmental challenges faced by Wasco as a result of the authority’s neglect, according to a news release from Valadao’s office.
The news release stated that the Wasco Farm Labor Housing complex, abandoned to make way for the high-speed rail, has become the site of criminal activity, significantly disrupting surrounding businesses and residents.
In his letter, Valadao noted the authority’s efforts to evade financial responsibility for the demolition of the site.
“When the California High-Speed Rail Authority considered routing the rail line directly through the city of Wasco, they were made aware of the drastic impact this decision would have on the community,” Valadao said in a statement. “The construction of the rail has disrupted businesses and homes, worsened air quality, and the abandoned Wasco Farm Labor Housing complex has posed serious health and safety risks. These concerns have been raised with the authority repeatedly for the last decade, and the residents of Wasco deserve answers and prompt action to address this growing issue.”
In a July 2020 letter, the authority dismissed financial responsibility to remediate the health and safety impacts of the high-speed rail project, despite a year of verbal assurances offered to the Wasco City Council, the news release stated. The proper demolition and clearing of the Wasco Farm Labor Housing complex is projected to cost approximately $9.3 million.
In an email to The Californian last week, HSRA spokeswoman Toni Tinoco said the agency had allocated $10 million to help complete the farmworker housing project. She said the city signed a contract acknowledging the authority was not responsible for the abatement.