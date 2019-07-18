David Valadao has made it official.
The former two-term congressman from Hanford, ousted by Democrat TJ Cox last November, filed a statement of candidacy for his former seat in Congress on Tuesday, Federal Elections Commission filings show.
Valadao had indicated he would be making the formal announcement in a couple of weeks, and he is still likely to keep that timetable, even though the paperwork is already in.
Cox, six months into his first term as California's 21st District representative, overcame a 13 percentage point deficit on Election Day to squeeze out an 862-vote victory.
It was so close, elections officials kept counting for a week, days after virtually every other congressional race in the nation had been decided and it was clear the Democrats had taken back the House. Cox's victory made the 21st the last of seven House seats in California to flip Republican to Democrat.
Valadao had indicated a rematch was possible when he appeared at an event last week with Vice President Mike Pence.
By all rights, the seat should be Democrat-held. Democrats hold a 42.8 percent to 26.7 percent registration advantage over Republicans, and the district favored Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump by 15.5 points in 2016. Valadao wisely kept his rhetorical distance from Trump in 2018, given the president's stance on border security, sanctuary cities, DACA and other immigration issues, but that didn't stop Cox, from Fresno, from portraying the men as kindred spirits.
It may have had the desired effect, because Binder Research found that support for Cox among Latinos increased from 56 percent in early August to 70 percent the week of the election. Valadao's Latino support remained flat, 28 percent to 29 percent.
The 21st District is one of the two districts that serve Kern County. The other seat is the 23rd, occupied by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield. No opponent for McCarthy has emerged thus far.
