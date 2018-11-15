Incumbent David Valadao now leads by just 2 percent, or less than 2,000 votes, over his challenger TJ Cox in the 23rd Congressional District race, following an update on voting results Thursday. Valadao declared victory on Election night when he led by about 8 percentage points.
Valadao currently has 51 percent of the vote (48,260 votes) compared to Cox's 49 percent (46,279).
In other updates:
- While Kevin McCarthy had an impressive defeat, carrying 65 percent of the vote to challenger Tatiana Matta's 35 percent, it was the lowest vote share for McCarthy in any of his races for state or Congressional office by almost 4 percentage points. Previously the lowest share of the vote McCarthy garnered was 68.8 percent.
- While Melissa Hurtado already claimed victory over incumbent Andy Vidak in the 14th State Senate District race, she continued to pick up votes this week. She now leads by more than 10,000 votes, 54.7 percent to 45.3 percent.
