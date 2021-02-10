Regional politicians, including Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Rep. David Valadao, sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom and acting FEMA administrator Robert Fenton strongly urging the implementation of multiple COVID-19 vaccination sites in the Central Valley.
According to a news release from Valadao’s office, Newsom has recently announced two community vaccination sites in Alameda and Los Angeles counties, regions that already have higher vaccination rates then those in the Central Valley.
The release stated that while Newsom has indicated his intent to establish a vaccination site in the Central Valley, the need is high.
Joining McCarthy and Valadao in signing the letter were Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno; Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare; and Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock.
“I am encouraged that the state has indicated intent to establish a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Central Valley, but one is not enough to meet the needs of our communities,” Valadao, R-Hanford, said in a statement. “The Valley was leading the state in cases per 100,000 residents over the summer, yet most Valley counties’ vaccination rates lag behind those of Los Angeles and Bay Area counties. The area’s rural communities are home to thousands of farmworkers who risk COVID-19 exposure every day to feed America. The unacceptably low vaccination rate in the Central Valley indicates that we desperately need multiple vaccination sites throughout the region. I ask Governor Newsom to prioritize vaccination for the areas that need it the most.”
McCarthy, meanwhile, said in the statement: “Though the announcement of a new vaccination site in the Central Valley is welcome news, this is just the beginning of fixing a subpar vaccine distribution plan. The state must not forget Californians in the region as it continues to work with FEMA to identify locations and secure federal resources to enhance vaccine administration. The Central Valley is unique, and any expanded efforts must support the diverse socioeconomic and rural communities we are proud to represent.”
A copy of the letter can be found online at the following link: https://bit.ly/3rIslfC