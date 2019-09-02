David Valadao, defeated in an excruciatingly close contest last November, officially announced Aug. 28 his intent to reclaim California's 21st Congressional District from Democrat TJ Cox.
The Hanford Republican had all but declared his plans to run in 2020 last month but held off until after he returned from a European vacation with his family.
“I am a proud son of the Central Valley," Valadao said in a statement released by his campaign. "My parents came to the Central Valley as immigrants to follow their dreams and build a better future for their family. This is where I was born, raised, and where my wife and I chose to raise our family. This community is my home, and I’ve always fought to do what’s right for the Central Valley.
“I cannot continue to sit silent while TJ Cox pursues a radical liberal agenda that hurts our communities. The Central Valley needs a full-time Representative that people can be proud of and trust."
Valadao listed water, affordable health care, new jobs and job training, and services for seniors and veterans as priorities.
Valadao, a two-term incumbent, was running 13 percentage points ahead of Cox at one point last Election Day, but it tightened as the night wore on and by morning the race was too close to call. Elections officials kept counting for a week, days after virtually every other congressional race in the nation had been decided and it was abundantly clear that the Democrats had taken back the House.
When the counting was declared finished, Cox was up by a scant 862 votes, making the 21st the last of seven House seats in California to flip Republican to Democrat.
The Republican National Congressional Committee has been coming after Cox hard in the past few months, portraying him last month, for example, as a "rabid socialist extremist" who has brought "radicalism" into the House.
Democrats in the 21st District hold a registration advantage of 42.8 percent to 26.7 percent over Republicans, and the district favored Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump by 15.5 points in 2016. Valadao wisely kept his rhetorical distance from Trump in 2018, given the president's stance on border security, sanctuary cities, DACA and other immigration issues, but that didn't stop Cox from portraying the men as kindred spirits.
It may have had the desired effect, because Binder Research found that support for Cox among Latinos increased from 56 percent in early August to 70 percent the week of the election. Valadao's Latino support remained flat, 28 percent to 29 percent.
Mere minutes after Valadao officially declared on Aug. 28, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Andy Orellana released a statement on Cox's behalf.
“In 2018, CA-21 voters rightly threw David Valadao out of office for being a career politician who sided with President Trump 98 percent of the time in Washington over the needs of Central Valley families and voted to strip health care coverage for more than 60,000 of his own constituents, including those with pre-existing conditions.
"Clearly failed Congressman David Valadao didn't get the message last time, but maybe he’ll learn this time when Central Valley voters again reject the morally bankrupt Trump-Valadao agenda in 2020.”
