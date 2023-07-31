In an effort to bring more doctors to understaffed hospitals nationwide, bipartisan legislation is working its way through Washington.

Titled the Conrad State 30 and Physician Access Reauthorization Act, or S 665, the bill is an extension to the existing Conrad State 30 and Physician Access Act, which has since its passage in 1994 allowed states to request J-1 visa waivers for foreign physicians to work in federally designated shortage and underserved areas.