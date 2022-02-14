Valadao joins letter on fentanyl classification

Congressman David G. Valadao, R-Hanford, joined 116 of his colleagues to request permanent classification of fentanyl as a Schedule I drug in a letter sent to President Biden.
The temporary Schedule I classification of fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances is set to expire Thursday.
“The opioid epidemic in America continues to harm communities and families across the nation, especially here in the Central Valley. Fentanyl is a particularly dangerous substance, and it is important law enforcement is properly enabled to combat this crisis,” Valadao said. “I urge the Biden Administration to permanently classify fentanyl as a Schedule I drug to provide the tools needed to stop traffickers of this deadly drug.”
The letter claims China is the nation’s leading source of precursor agents for fentanyl production, and there’s been a more-than 1,000-percent increase in seizures of fentanyl at Texas’ ports during the last fiscal year.