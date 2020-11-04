Republican challenger David Valadao maintained a slim 2 percentage point lead Wednesday morning over Democratic incumbent T.J. Cox in California's 21st Congressional District election.
Valadao, a Hanford dairy farmer and former three-term congressman, is ahead by 3,000-vote with 51.4 percent of the vote to Cox's 48.6 percent. The California Secretary of State's Office said 100 percent of precincts are reporting but an unspecified number of mail-in and other ballots remain uncounted.
In 2018, Cox unseated Valadao by a margin of fewer than 900 votes in an election that was drawn out for weeks while votes were counted. The majority Hispanic district extending from northern Fresno County to Lamont.