Valadao helps introduce bill to extend federal tax credits on biodiesel, renewable fuels

Legislation introduced Tuesday by congressmen including Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, would extend federal tax credits supporting the production of biodiesel and other renewable fuels seen as key to Kern's economic diversification push.
The bill, dubbed the Biodiesel, Renewable Diesel and Alternative Fuels Extension Act of 2021, would add years to but taper off a set of incentives that since 2005 have lowered the cost of producing transportation fuels made from corn and soybeans, as well as those derived from rendered animal fats, used cooking oil and solid agricultural waste known as biomass.
Supporters say the tax credits at issue in the bill help reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and therefore mitigate the impacts of climate change while also supporting good jobs.
Valadao said in a news release renewable fuels targeted by the bill represent an important component of California's supply of transportation fuels. Although the legislation would phase out the tax credits over time, they remain "critically needed today" to make their production economically viable.
He noted conventional refineries in his area, California's 21st Congressional District, already make low-carbon renewable diesel from biomass and blended biodiesel.
"These companies provide people in my district with good jobs," he stated, "and they play a critical role in ensuring that our families, truckers, farmers and military bases have the supply of California-compliant fuels that we need to power our economy."
Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, who joined Valadao in introducing the bill, said it would provide relief for producers, fuel retailers, truckers and consumers adjusting to rules that increasingly disincentivize the use of petroleum.
"As we move toward a greener tomorrow, we must use all the innovative solutions at our disposal," he stated in the same release as Valadao.
Unless it is extended, a $1-per-gallon federal biodiesel tax credit would expire at the end of 2022. A separate, 50 cents-per-gallon alternative fuels mixture tax credit would expire a year earlier, at the end of this year. Both would carry on through 2025 under the new bill, though they would be phased out according to different schedules.
The biodiesel tax credit would lower to 75 cents per gallon in 2023 then, in 2024 and 2025, would be cut again to 50 cents.
The alternative fuels mixture credit, which would apply to fuels mixing different sources of energy including fats and biomass, would slide to 37½ cents per gallon in 2023 before dropping again the next year to 25 cents.
Both tax credits were originally intended to end in 2009 but have been repeatedly extended by Congress, sometimes retroactively.
Paul Winters, director of public affairs at the National Biodiesel Board, which represents more than 100 renewable fuel producers and their suppliers, said more than 23 percent of California's diesel fuel is blended with biodiesel or other renewable diesel fuels, thanks partly to the federal tax credits and partly to California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard, which raises costs for producing traditional, petroleum fuels.
During the past 10 years, he said, California's use of biodiesel and renewable fuels has increased from 15 million gallons per year to almost 900 million, and some of this surge can be attributed to the tax credit.
"This is helping transition the country and California to better, cleaner transportation fuels," he said.
When the tax credits were allowed to lapse between 2018 and 2019, he added, the United States lost about5 250 million gallons of biodiesel production, leading to refinery shutdowns and layoffs, especially among smaller producers.
He described the tax credit as a generally bipartisan issue that gives refineries and their business partners a measure of stability.
"It's a matter of Congress setting a policy and giving the right signal to the industry so that everyone understands the rules," he said.
"It's a policy choice," he added. "We are seeing the Biden administration and Congress set policies for cleaner energy, cleaner transportation. And biodiesel is the proven fuel for reducing the carbon."
The head of a local refinery that blends renewable diesel into its fuel did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Neither did a representative of the owner of a different local refinery proposing to produce 100-percent renewable diesel.