Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, has returned to the tricky politics of farmworker legislation with a bill he co-authored for reforming the federal guest worker program without making broader changes he backed in previous attempts at addressing the Central Valley's ag labor shortage.
The H-2 Improvement to Relieve Employers Act introduced last week by Valadao and Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, would triple to three years the certification term of the federal H-2A and H-2B visa programs, waive in-person interviews for returning workers and increase public information on the use of seasonal employment.
It came less than three weeks after Valadao joined a bipartisan group of co-authors introducing a separate bill that would change the ag visa program (H-2A) so it's more flexible for employers and allows foreign farmworkers to earn legal status over time but not citizenship.
The United Farm Workers Foundation backs that bill but is so far withholding its support from last week's Valadao-Gonzales legislation.
For years, employer-friendly proposals to reform the visa program have been included as part of legislative compromises offering a path to citizenship for undocumented farmworkers. A comprehensive immigration reform bill that passed the U.S. Senate during the Obama administration got little traction in the House.
Valadao said in a phone interview that narrow guest-worker changes made independently of a larger compromise package takes nothing off the table in other negotiations. He emphasized he continues to support broader changes to address what he called a broken immigration system.
"Every opportunity I have to try to do something to make the guest worker program work a little better, I'm going to take it, and this is just one of those opportunities," Valadao said.
Senior Vice President Kevin Andrew at Bakersfield-based Illume Agriculture said most Central Valley farmers don't use the H-2A program because it's cumbersome and expensive. It adds $2 per hour to already historically high wages.
It's even harder for table grape growers like Illume, Andrew said, because it's tough finding foreign workers with the specialized skills the crop requires. Young men in the guest worker program tend to prefer piece-rate harvesting of citrus and apples, he said.
He noted the industry has in the past pushed for allowing guest workers to cross the border freely as long as they stick to agriculture work. But it hasn't worked.
"It's always a sticky wicket and the country is very polarized over this issue," he said.
Communications Director Leydy Rangel at the UFW Foundation said by email the organization opposes Valadao's HIRES Act because of the provision waiving in-person interview requirements, which she wrote is "one of the very few opportunities that workers are informed of their rights and any changes in the law."
Valadao's only declared challenger for California's 22nd Congressional District, former Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, said by email the broken federal immigration system has only worsened during the more than 10 years the Hanford dairyman has spent in Washington.
"While he talks a good game, he’s repeatedly failed to actually work together and enact a bipartisan reform package into law, and his failure is hurting our economy, our communities, and our security,” Salas wrote. He did not respond to a question asking for his view on the best way to address Central Valley labor shortages.
A spokesperson for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said by email the Bakersfield Republican "looks forward to considering legislation that supports our farmers and agricultural producers and protects our American food supplies in the Central Valley, California and across the U.S."
The spokesperson did not respond to a question about whether it was appropriate to focus on guest workers instead of making it part of a broader reform package. McCarthy has in the past favored incremental changes over comprehensive reform and insisted any work start with border security.
Valadao said he supports efforts in the House to secure the border but doesn't see them as necessarily standing in the way of progress on the guest worker program to "lessen the pressure on the border."
Support for the bill is gaining, he said, though not among extremists on both sides of the aisle. He emphasized the visa program changes don't affect immigration law but only streamline rules to address farmer complaints that the guest worker program is too bureaucratic and expensive.
"The goal is to make things as easy as possible," he said.
Valadao said he's ready to support a more comprehensive bill but that none has come forward in this session. Meanwhile, "the step by step seems to be the direction people want to go," he said, adding, "I have not set a specific order for doing it."