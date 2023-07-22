Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, has returned to the tricky politics of farmworker legislation with a bill he co-authored for reforming the federal guest worker program without making broader changes he backed in previous attempts at addressing the Central Valley's ag labor shortage.

The H-2 Improvement to Relieve Employers Act introduced last week by Valadao and Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, would triple to three years the certification term of the federal H-2A and H-2B visa programs, waive in-person interviews for returning workers and increase public information on the use of seasonal employment.