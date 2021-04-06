Valadao gives donations from Rep. Matt Gaetz to Fresno domestic violence shelter

Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, announced that he's giving the donations that he's received from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., over the last two campaign cycles to a Fresno shelter for victims of domestic violence.
Gaetz is being investigated by the Justice Department allegedly for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paying her to travel with him, in violation of federal sex trafficking laws, according to a report from The New York Times. Gaetz has called the allegations false.
Friends of Matt Gaetz, the fundraising committee to elect the congressman, donated $2,000 to Valadao in 2020 and $2,000 in 2018.
"The Valadao for Congress Campaign has donated the contributions to the Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno to support victims of domestic abuse," said Andrew Renteria, spokesman for Valadao's campaign, in a statement.