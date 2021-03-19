Valadao co-sponsors resolution condemning violence against Asian-Americans

Rep. David G. Valadao, R-Hanford, on Friday cosponsored a bipartisan resolution to formally condemn hate crimes committed against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.
The resolution introduced by Rep. Michelle Steel calls upon law enforcement to investigate all hate crimes against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders, noting that violent crimes and threats against them have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The 21st Congressional District is home to a dynamic Asian-American and Pacific Islander population which contributes so much to the Central Valley’s vibrancy,” Valadao said in a news release. “It is especially important at this time to make a clear statement that the United States will not stand for these racially charged crimes. We must do everything we can to ensure Asian-American and Pacific Islanders are welcomed and safe in their communities.”