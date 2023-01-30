 Skip to main content
Valadao appointed to appropriations and budget committees

My Approved Portraits

David Valadao

 Ike Hayman

Rep. David G. Valadao, R-Hanford, was picked last week to join the House Committee on Appropriations, which passes bills on spending by the federal government.

Valadao has served on this committee since 2013. He will also serve on the House Budget committee, which oversees the federal budget.

