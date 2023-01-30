Valadao appointed to appropriations and budget committees

Rep. David G. Valadao, R-Hanford, was picked last week to join the House Committee on Appropriations, which passes bills on spending by the federal government.
Valadao has served on this committee since 2013. He will also serve on the House Budget committee, which oversees the federal budget.
“I am honored to continue my service on the House Committee on Appropriations and for the opportunity to join the House Committee on Budget,” Valadao said. “Serving on both the budget and appropriations committees gives the Central Valley a seat at the table in determining how your tax dollars are spent — a responsibility I do not take lightly."
Within the vein of the House Appropriations Committee, Valado will sit on several subcommittees such as Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration; Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies; Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, and Related Agencies.
“I look forward to working in the Republican majority to return to regular order and get our fiscal house in order,” Valadao said.