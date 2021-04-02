Vaccine distribution targeting African Americans being held April 11

Operation Vaccination, a free COVID-19 vaccination event focusing on African Americans, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., April 11, at The People’s Missionary Baptist Church located at 1451 Madison St. in Bakersfield.
Adventist Health, Dignity Health, Kaiser Permanente, MLKcommUNITY Initiative and The People’s Baptist Church are partnering for the free event, which will operate on a first come, first served basis.
The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed. Organizers hope to reach 1,000 people through the event.