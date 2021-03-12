Vaccine choices abound with Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

With three options now available for the coronavirus vaccine, Kern County residents have more choices than ever before. But the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine offers the first significant difference between the Moderna and Pfizer alternatives, potentially raising questions for those seeking immunity.
With just one dose needed instead of two, Johnson & Johnson is more convenient. The ability to store it in standard refrigerators also gives Johnson & Johnson the advantage over Pfizer, which must be kept below -76 degrees Fahrenheit.
Still, one thing about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may cause some Kern County residents to pause. In clinical trials, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 66.3 percent effective at preventing COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were 94 percent and 95 percent effective.
The potential for hesitancy around the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has worried medical professionals across the United States, who view it as an important addition to the country’s medical arsenal. Kern Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Glenn Goldis spoke with The Californian on Thursday about its benefits, and he discussed why the difference in efficacy may not be as big as it seems.
“J and J focused on an effective vaccine that is a single dose because they recognize the challenges we have in getting vaccines to the people,” he said. “This vaccine being one shot only and being able to be stored at regular refrigerator temperatures for up to three months, is a remarkable advantage because you can essentially distribute the vaccine to anyone who has a refrigerator.”
Differences in the clinical trials themselves also could have contributed to the varied results. Johnson & Johnson was tested in three countries, and a trial took place in South Africa at the time a new variant emerged. In the U.S., its effectiveness rose to 72 percent, and it is virtually 100 percent effective against hospitalization and death.
Finally, Dr. Goldis said Pfizer and Moderna tested for individuals who became symptomatic with COVID-19, while Johnson & Johnson counted anyone who tested positive for the virus and had at least one symptom against the vaccine’s effectiveness.
“There’s some real deeper understanding that’s hard for folks to think about or get their arms around,” he said. “They might just be hearing the 66 percent number and assuming that it means it’s inferior. When it comes to hospitalization and death, it’s just as good as the other vaccines and it has the advantage of the refrigerator and the single dose.”
For some Kern County residents, the efficacy of the vaccine does not seem to be a big deal.
“People are actually asking more for the Johnson & Johnson, especially some of the teachers from the school district, because they just want the one shot. They don’t want to come back twice,” said Michael Bowers, director of public affairs for Centric Health. “They’re just happy to get it, and one shot makes it less cumbersome.”
Centric is one of the health care providers distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and hasn’t had any trouble getting it into the arms of patients, Bowers said.
He encouraged everyone to get the vaccine.
“It’s the difference between life and death, or seeing your grandchildren,” he said. “If you’re in the tier to get it, just get it.”