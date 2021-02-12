Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the county's Kern County Fairgrounds clinic can be made starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The number to call is 868-0165.
Appointments will be made for Wednesday through Saturday next week. Vaccine remains extremely limited and vaccinations are by appointment only, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
The county is is administering about 700 doses per day at the fairgrounds.
Residents who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the fairgrounds will receive a phone call from the county's call center about one week before their second dose is due to schedule the second dose, the department said in a news release.
The county said it will call the phone number provided when the appointment for the first dose was scheduled. If you do not receive a phone call, call 321-3000 one week prior to when the second dose is due to schedule the appointment. Bring the vaccination card to the second dose appointment. If you have misplaced the card, call 321-3000 prior to your scheduled second dose appointment to have a replacement card created.
Public Health encourages the public to visit https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, resources and an interactive map of other community providers offering vaccinations.