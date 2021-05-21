Vaccination of young people in Kern is increasing

Vaccinations among young people have doubled in the past three weeks in Kern County, as 12- to 15-year-olds became eligible for the inoculation.
Doses administered to those up to age 17 in Kern grew from about 5,000 at the start of May to 10,000 on Thursday, according to state data.
In total, about 2.8 percent of vaccines administered in Kern have gone to 12- to 17-year-olds, which tracks with the statewide rate of 3 percent. (The state groups vaccine data by age range, in this case 0-17, even though you currently must be at least 12 to get a vaccine.)
Kern County Public Health Services Director Brynn Carrigan said she thinks vaccinations in this group will grow through the summer as students get immunizations needed to enter junior high.
Plus, she said, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently gave the go-ahead for co-administration of vaccines, meaning the COVID-19 vaccine can now be given with other common immunizations. Previously, it was recommended there be a period of 14 days in between vaccinations.
"That's important because we’re coming up on back-to-school vaccination clinics," Carrigan said.
Students entering seventh grade in California are required to have a booster dose of the vaccine for whooping cough.
Being able to get both vaccines at once is "a convenience factor for parents," Carrigan said.
Including 12- to 15-year-olds, there's an estimated 755,000 people eligible for the vaccine in Kern County (population 920,000). So far, just under 311,000 people, or about 41 percent, have received at least one dose, state data shows.
Carrigan said public service announcements urging young people to get vaccinated will soon be shown in movie theaters and on television.
While vaccinations have slowed considerably in recent weeks in Kern, about 20,000 doses have been administered in each of the past two seven-day periods, according to state data.
Carrigan said it would be better if more people would get vaccinated right away but she still feels progress is being made.
The vaccination effort is a race against time, she said, because the longer COVID-19 circulates, the more opportunity there is for a vaccine-resistant variant to emerge.
"It’ll be nice to get COVID behind us and vaccination is really key to completely moving on from COVID," Carrigan said.