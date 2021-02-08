As vaccination efforts continue in Kern County, public health officials say low supply of the vaccine is the main issue standing in the way of getting more shots administered.
Allotments from the state have not increased in recent weeks and because of that another issues is emerging. As a steady stream of people come due for their second dose of the vaccine, that means less is available for those seeking a first dose.
"We are prioritizing second doses to ensure that people are fully protected. First doses are being administered as vaccine supply allows," said Michelle Corson, Kern County Public Health Services spokeswoman.
Corson said just under 1,200 spots were available for first doses at the county's fairgrounds vaccination clinic this week, which the county announced appointments for on Monday morning, whereas about 2,000 were available last week.
As of Monday, the county so far has received a total of 72,900 vaccine doses.
So far, more than 64,000 doses have been administered, the state's most recent data shows.
(Those numbers do not include vaccine that is supplied directly by the state to multi-county health systems like Adventist Health and Dignity Health hospitals, and Kaiser Permanente.)
With an estimated 100,000 people age 65 and over in Kern County, meaning that 200,000 doses are needed to fully vaccinate them all, the county remains far from closing the gap.
But that's the situation across much of the state.
In a news conference from Petco Park in San Diego on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state received just 600,000 doses of vaccine to be given as first-time doses and roughly the same number is arriving this week.
"We need to see that ramped up. We're going to need to see more doses coming into California in order to see these mass sites operational, in order to keep things moving," Newsom said.
The governor briefly mentioned an announcement coming later this week about a new vaccination site in the Central Valley, presumably a federal one run by FEMA similar to those recently announced for Oakland-Alameda Coliseum and California State University, Los Angeles. However, given the breadth of the Central Valley, it's unclear how one new site will serve such a large geographic area.
Newsom also said that future vaccine allotments for Central Valley counties should increase as the state moves into the next phase of vaccinating essential workers, which includes those in the food and agriculture industry. Since so many of those workers are located in the Central Valley, the region will likely receive more vaccine than others. The first allotments of vaccine were based on the concentration of health care workers throughout the state, Newsom said, and that's why the Central Valley hasn't received as much as other areas.
Whether it's Petco Park or Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles or the Kern County Fairgrounds clinic, sites that can vaccinate the masses are hobbled by low amounts of vaccine.
In addition to the fairgrounds in Bakersfield, about 90 other local providers in the county also administer the vaccine and more are applying to do so. Bakersfield College recently announced that it plans to become a provider and Bakersfield City School District has also made moves to obtain approval to provide the vaccine.
But until more supply is available, spreading limited supplies among even more providers won't be helpful.
"The limiting factor is the availability of vaccine ... at the level we’re getting vaccines from the state we are not even able to support vaccinators in the community that singed up months ago nor our clinic at the fairgrounds," said Matt Constantine, the county's public health director.
The county is set to unveil on Tuesday work it has done at the fairgrounds to create a 15-lane drive-thru vaccination area. That's in addition to the existing walk-up location at the main entrance, which has been vaccinating 500 to 600 people a day when vaccine is available. County leaders say at full buildout, and with enough vaccine to support it, the fairgrounds site could administer 5,000 vaccines a day.