A large vacant lot in Rosedale could soon transform into a sprawling community center with basketball courts and a soccer field.
A new local nonprofit organization plans to construct the nine-acre facility on the corner of Meacham Road and Jewetta Avenue, near Rosedale North Elementary School.
The facility is planned to be called the Sunrise Community Center.
In addition to the basketball courts and soccer field, the center is eventually planned to include classrooms, a playground, a 13,000-square-foot reception hall, 19,250-square-foot gymnasium and parking for more than 500 vehicles.
The purpose of the center will be to provide the community with “social, recreational and educational services,” according to documents prepared by the Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Department.
The main goal, the documents say, is to create a school environment for homeschooled children by providing a place for socialization and learning.
“The thought would be that it could be a place for homeschooled kids to hang out,” said Assistant Planning Department Director Craig Murphy.
The Planning Department also expects the facility to be available for local groups to rent and use.
“They could rent it to the Boy Scouts. They could rent it to the Girl Scouts. They could rent it to the senior citizens knitting league,” said Planning Director Lorelei Oviatt.
Local real estate agent Sam Abed, who is listed as the CEO of the Sunrise nonprofit, declined to comment for this article, citing a busy work schedule.
The Kern County Planning Commission was scheduled to consider a conditional use permit for the project on Thursday, but decided to continue the issue to the next meeting after the nonprofit said it wanted to make slight changes to the design of the facility.
The suburban neighborhood around the lot mostly consists of homes for families.
Residents within 1,000 feet of the proposed facility were notified of the project before the Planning Commission meeting.
Only two people brought forward concerns, which were countered by the Planning Department.
The Planning Department said improvements to the road would be implemented following a traffic study.
The facility is expected to be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the Planning Department proposed limiting outdoor activities at the site from sunrise to sunset.
As the project move forward, more details will become available.
