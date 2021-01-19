The owners of a veterans outpatient clinic in Bakersfield have filed two appeals — one with the Bakersfield City Council and one with the Planning Commission — over a proposal to build a new veterans clinic near Olive Drive.
Progress for Bakersfield Veterans, LLC, which owns the existing clinic operated on Westwind Drive by the Department of Veterans Affairs, has opposed the new clinic for years, and the two appeals filed Friday have the potential to further delay the project.
“The proposed location is not ideal for Bakersfield veterans,” Allen Hubsch, one of the current owners, said this week in a news release.
“Our organization is concerned about the deeply flawed process that led to a poor choice of location for our veterans and an unnecessarily exorbitant cost to taxpayers,” he said.
Congress authorized the construction of a new facility in 2010, but for years, frustration grew locally as other areas built new facilities while progress languished in Bakersfield.
Then in 2018, a lease was awarded by the VA to San Diego-based SASD to construct a $40 million facility near Olive and Knudsen drives. A year later the deal fell apart when Progress for Bakersfield Veterans filed a protest.
PBV has long argued that a renovation of its Westwind Drive location would be cheaper for taxpayers and better for veterans.
In a unanimous decision on Jan. 7, the Planning Commission granted the project a mitigated negative declaration, a requirement under the California Environmental Quality Act essentially meaning the city believes the project will not significantly impact the environment.
At the Jan. 7 meeting, commissioners appeared to agree with the staff analysis that the new location would not significantly impact the environment.
But in its appeals, PBV included a long list of complaints in response to the planning commission’s adoption of a mitigated negative declaration and the development services director’s approval of a site plan review for the new location.
PBV maintains that the city’s rush to approve this project has resulted in numerous procedural and substantive deficiencies, including what it claims is the city’s failure to provide PBV with a notice of the application for site plan review or notice of preparation of the declaration.
The appeal further maintains that the project was “hastily reviewed,” the environmental document was circulated over the Christmas holidays making it less available to the public, that the proposed location is plagued by already-existing traffic congestion, and that the proposed clinic would have less usable space than the existing clinic.
Reached Tuesday, City Planning Director Paul Johnson said the city has fulfilled all necessary steps to review the application for the proposed project that was submitted by San Diego-based SASD in May. The developer indicated it had worked out its issues with the VA and was back on as the developer.
“We do public notifications as required,” Johnson said, in response to PBV's assertions.
The circulation of the environmental document over the Christmas holidays was simply due to the timing of the process, he said.
And city traffic engineers and area traffic counts are routinely included in the analysis of any proposed project.
As to PBV’s argument that the current location is superior in comparison to the Knudsen Drive location, Johnson said the job of city staff and the Planning Commission is to review applications on their own merits.
“An application was submitted,” he said. “That’s what we reviewed.”
PBV simultaneously filed its second appeal of the approval of the site plan review Friday. Although they consider the two issues to be linked, they were required to file separate appeals, they said in the release.
At future hearings, the City Council will hear the appeal on the mitigated negative declaration and the Planning Commission will hear the appeal related to the site plan review.