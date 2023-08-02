When you flip a switch in Pasadena or Burbank, think of Kern County.
That was among the takeaways from a roundtable discussion between local leaders and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, who stopped in Bakersfield Wednesday amid his crisscross campaign in the 2024 U.S. Senate race.
At the roundtable, Schiff spoke about his congressional efforts to make health care more affordable, raise wages and to address staff shortages in hospitals and schools, among other priorities.
“In my district I have a reputation of being a pit bull in advancing the needs of my constituents, and that’s what I want to do for you,” Schiff said. “How can I be your advocate in Washington to help bring back resources, break down barriers?”
The Senate hopeful, who led the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump and later served on the House panel that investigated the Jan.6 Capitol riots, announced his bid in January to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Feinstein, in her sixth term, announced in February she would retire at the end of her term next year, amid health concerns. She will leave behind a powerful seat, one that represents the nation’s most populous state with nearly 40 million residents and has not seen a competitive contest since 1992, when Feinstein took office.
But experts agree that much has changed in California since the “Year of the Woman.” While Democrats continue to hold a sound plurality in California — 47% of registered voters, compared to Republicans’ 24% — according to the Secretary of State’s office, this is not the same Golden State; Schiff and other candidates will need to court California voters whose views don’t always gel with the dogma dominating Los Angeles and San Francisco politics.
And few counties understand that evolution, according to officials who talked with Schiff on Wednesday, than Kern County.
For one, demographics have flipped, according to Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez, who compared 2023 statistics that found nearly 60% of Kern’s population is Latino, compared to 30% in 2010, “with 69% of births in Kern County to Latina moms.”
And despite a Latino majority, “only 10% of businesses are Latino-owned,” said Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales. “So as we talk about economic diversification, the growth of our local economy, we have to make sure that it’s equitable and that all different stakeholders are present.”
Kern also has a misunderstood relationship with California on its climate goals. It produces 80% of the state’s oil but also 60% to 65% of its wind and solar capacity. In a PowerPoint presentation, Kern Planning and Natural Resources Director Lorelei Oviatt noted accomplishments the county has made in its energy sector: nearly doubled the expected renewable wattage goals set by the California Air Resources Board between 2015 and 2023; multiple renewable projects contracted with international stakeholders; and three carbon capture projects that are undergoing environmental review that, together, could remove 80 million tons by 2045.
“We will be the center of excellence for carbon management by 2040,” Oviatt said, “with the city of Bakersfield being one of the premiere cities for carbon management in California.”
But these accomplishments have not come without sacrifice, Oviatt said. The result is that much of Kern land is increasingly dedicated to renewable energy projects that take an unfair advantage of state-prolonged tax credits.
“We provide the majority of the clean power for Los Angeles’ Department of Water and Power,” Oviatt said. “We’re proud of that relationship… it’s who we are. But that has taken 157,000 acres of our land…. Because even in this renewable world, there are places that are being expected to sacrifice for the goals of people who live in more populated and richer areas.”
Officials in Kern see a reduction in oil revenue as a benefit to the planet but also as a lost library, an understaffed school or an unfixed pothole. This extends to a larger disconnect between high-profile climate scientists and local governments who sometimes feel the prior overlook the actual costs of creating a cleaner world.
“We need to understand the scope of the problem,” Oviatt said. “We can’t just keep living in the soundbites of scientists…. They’re wonderful and we love them, but they’re just ringing the bell — this is awful, this is terrible, here’s a solution at our level.”
In response, Schiff said that he’s not here to preach or tell officials what to do.
“I’m coming here to find out what do people in Kern County want to do; what kind of jobs are they looking for; what kind of future do they want to have?” he said.
Alongside Oviatt, notable attendees included Michael Turnipseed, executive director of the Kern Tax Association, and others that represented county health care, farming and education sectors.
“He will never flip a switch in Pasadena without thinking about us,” Oviatt joked after the meeting.
As of last month, 23 candidates have filed to run for the seat. Schiff, alongside fellow California Congressional Democrat Katie Porter, D-Irvine, have led in both polling and fundraising in the race so far, with both posting seven-figure fundraising hauls with a year to go before the 2024 election.
Early polls conducted by UC Berkeley and Public Policy Institute of California in February and June demonstrate a close race between Schiff and Porter, with Schiff edging out his fellow congresswoman by 2% and .3%, respectively. with Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, placed in a respectable third.
“I think when you compare our record I have a record of effectiveness, of getting things done,” Schiff said. “And I want to bring that record of effectiveness to the Senate and make sure that I’m delivering for Kern County.”