 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

US Attorney's Office announces indictment in Operation Dark Nodes for drug distribution

Slide Public Safety

A federal grand jury indicted the suspects in a 18-month drug and weapons investigation called Operation Dark Nodes run by numerous local agencies including the Bakersfield Police Department and federal partners such as Homeland Security, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of California.

The news release said confidential informants were used by authorities to buy drugs from those indicted, according to a news release. William Arthur Poush, 43, of Bakersfield and Rosa Fernandez, 43, of Bakersfield sold more than 50 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant, the news release said.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget