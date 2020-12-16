An Oxnard man who treated himself to a Starbucks gift card and bought coffee and endorsed a check over to himself after burglarizing the Mojave Post Office was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
Ryan James Taylor, 34, was sentenced to two years and three months, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced in a news release.
The U.S. Attorney's office, citing court documents, said Taylor broke into the Mojave Post Office on Aug. 26, 2018 and stole mail from the outgoing mail drop bin. He then stole a mail truck.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Vincente Tennerelli and Joseph Barton prosecuted the case.