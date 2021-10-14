US attorney: Felon charged with unlawfully possessing ammunition

A Bakersfield man was charged Thursday by a federal grand jury with being a felon in possession of ammunition, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert’s office announced in a news release.
Law enforcement officers stopped a vehicle with Raylon Thijay Randle, 24, as a passenger and discovered he had a nine millimeter handgun loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition, according to Talbert’s office. He cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition because he was convicted in 2016 of first-degree burglary and in 2018 of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Talbert’s office.
If convicted, Randle faces 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, the office stated in a news release.