Urner’s is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year with a celebration event on March 28.
The celebration will be held at 4:30 p.m. at its store at 4110 Wible Road. City officials such as Mayor Karen Goh, organizations such as the Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce as well as Urner’s customers, employees and partners will attend.
Urner’s is a family-owned retailer that sells appliances, electronics, furniture and bedding and has become a fixture among Bakersfield’s small businesses.
For more information, call 396-8400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.