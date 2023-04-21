Urgency meets skepticism at carbon management event

Try as they might to accelerate progress on one of California’s central climate-action priorities, advocates of burying carbon dioxide deep below western Kern could not escape the specter of doubt Friday that the technology may not be ready for full-scale deployment locally.
Proponents representing the sciences, industry and academia came together at Cal State Bakersfield calling for not only urgency but unity on various initiatives that would allow private operators to gather CO2 from different sources, including directly from the atmosphere, and inject it deep underground for permanent storage.
But when the second-annual symposium was drawing to a close, as if to underline hesitations acknowledged by several of the event’s speakers, a pair of environmental justice groups issued statements condemning the technology — and the event itself — as a distraction from what they deemed the more meaningful work of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Friday’s juxtaposition of the two — pleas to step on the throttle alongside calls to hit the brakes — made clear, once again, that stakeholders looking to advance an activity that could benefit the local economy still have not convinced vociferous critics.
A similar dynamic emerged at CSUB’s inaugural Carbon Management Technical Symposium last year, then again at Kern Community College District's California Economic Pre-Summit Institute in October. Both times EJ activists disrupted a chorus of support by expressing concerns about the safety of technologies related to carbon capture and storage while emphasizing their distrust of oil companies looking to bankroll much of the work and profit from it.
While no EJ groups made presentations at Friday’s event, speakers who otherwise endorsed carbon management cautioned against ignoring their concerns. Some cautioned that further research may need to be done to ensure CO2 can be transported and injected safely.
Marie Liu, policy adviser to the California Speaker of the Assembly, noted each option for carbon dioxide removal comes with pros and cons, and that the state hasn’t fully addressed questions like long-term liabilities for what gets injected.
Recognizing that some industry-adjacent communities have suffered from decades of pollution because of inadequate regulation, Liu said carbon management should not distract from the bigger goal of reducing emissions by 85 percent statewide. She emphasized that CO2 removal is “not just an excuse to use more fossil fuels.”
Keynote speaker George Peridas, a scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Lab, conceded CO2 removal is “not a savior or a silver bullet” and that there needs to be channels for open dialogue with skeptics of the technology. But given an alarming increase in global temperatures since widespread introduction of fossil fuels for energy in the mid-19th century, he said skeptics of CO2 removal were “as much on the fringe of science” as climate-change deniers.
“We’re going to need this,” Peridas said. He added later that scale makes CO2 injections the best means of rapid climate action and that Kern is uniquely equipped to host such activity because of its geology, land area, renewable energy assets, workforce, injections expertise, access to biomass and permitting experience.
A contrasting view came from the Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment, which together with the Central Valley Air Quality Coalition issued an afternoon news release saying Friday’s symposium “aims to disguise the harms” of carbon removal.
The release said carbon removal wastes precious investment in climate action while, depending on the form it takes, potentially increasing air pollution. As EJ groups have before, the statement reserved its harshest criticism for the activity’s financial backers in the oil industry.
“An industry that lied to the public about the climate crisis for decades is now in the business of selling climate dead ends to delay substantive emissions reductions that would hurt their bottom line,” the release stated.
A middle ground was articulated by Newsha Ajami of Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, who said that although carbon removal can be done safely, there are some concerns that remain to be addressed by scientific research.
“We have some knowledge but certainly we need to expand on that and we need more,” Ajami said before urging greater disclosure of project monitoring plans, scientific modeling and actual data, saying transparency will be key to building trust. She added that good governance and regulatory processes will be essential.
Gaps of understanding — as well as attempts to fill them — were the focus of a presentation Friday by Susan Houghton, Carbon Cleanup Initiative project manager for Livermore Lab Foundation, and Ridgeview High School teacher Chelsy Lancaster.
Houghton said a survey the foundation conducted as part of an effort to build partnerships in the Central Valley found that 44 percent of respondents were unfamiliar with the state’s climate goals, and that even after the foundation explained them, 31 percent still didn’t support them.
She noted 70 percent of people surveyed were unfamiliar with carbon removal technologies and that many respondents had inaccurate views of the activity.
If residents are going to be persuaded to support such work, Houghton said, it will be important to listen: “It’s not talking at them. It’s talking with individuals in our community.”
An educational program the foundation has initiated in partnership with organizations including the Kern High School District and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools puts students through five units totaling 29 hours of study in climate action and carbon removal. Twenty-eight teachers from at least 10 local campuses have taken part.
A teacher helping lead the effort, Ridgeview High’s Lancaster, told Friday’s audience that real change comes from outreach and education.
“If we can start with just educating our high school students,” she said, “I think that’s a big first step.”