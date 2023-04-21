 Skip to main content
Urgency meets skepticism at carbon management event

Try as they might to accelerate progress on one of California’s central climate-action priorities, advocates of burying carbon dioxide deep below western Kern could not escape the specter of doubt Friday that the technology may not be ready for full-scale deployment locally.

Proponents representing the sciences, industry and academia came together at Cal State Bakersfield calling for not only urgency but unity on various initiatives that would allow private operators to gather CO2 from different sources, including directly from the atmosphere, and inject it deep underground for permanent storage.

