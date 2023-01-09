Urban winery in Bakersfield always on the hunt for sources of exceptional grapes

There’s an old joke among winemakers: "How do you make a small fortune in the wine business?
"Start with a large fortune."
Bakersfield father-and-son wine entrepreneurs Bill and Anthony Merz didn't have a small or large fortune when they began making wine under their own label in 2018.
While they each had learned from substantial careers in the winemaking business — Anthony even worked for a time at Jackson Estate in New Zealand — they didn't own an ocean of grapevines sloping down from a grand estate.
They also didn't have their own place to crush the grapes and barrel-age the wine.
Instead, they searched out quality grapes in vineyards scattered across California, and made and bottled their creations at a winery in Paso Robles. And father and son sold their wines at festivals, wine dinners and via their website.
But last year, something changed. They opened their own winery and tasting room in a nondescript industrial park in southwest Bakersfield. Now they have a de-stemmer, a wine press, various sizes of bins, oak barrels and more.
The Merzes believe that makes them Bakersfield's only commercial urban winery — simply put, a winery built in an urban setting.
"Since we do not own any vineyards, this allows us to be very selective in choosing growers, vineyards and growing regions we work with," said Anthony Merz.
And that may be the biggest secret to their success.
Bill Merz, 62, is a graduate of Fresno State's enology program. He worked for years at huge-production wineries.
As his son was nearing the end of high school, Tony decided he wanted to make wine from the grapes the family grew in their backyard.
"The Renaissance man in me started coming out," he said, laughing.
"I told him I wasn't going to make it with him," Bill Merz recalled. "He went ahead and tried to make it on his own.
"But it was less than, uh, palatable," he said, "I decided no son of mine could make that kind of wine, so we decided to make wine together."
Years later, after Anthony had developed his own winemaking chops, they started this new wine adventure.
The pair started out with just a couple of bottlings, a white and a red. The white they named Benvenuta, a dry white wine made from muscat grapes grown north of Delano; and cabernet franc, a relative of cabernet sauvignon, grown in northern San Diego County.
Now they're close to double digits in the number of distinct labels they bottle at San Rucci.
"The name 'San Rucci' has been around for a while," Bill Merz said. "It's actually my mother's maiden name, San Filippo, and my wife, Lisa's, maiden name, Becherucci — and that's how we came up with the name San Rucci."
It's gotten very real now that the crush and the winemaking is happening right here in Bakersfield. On harvest mornings, Anthony Merz may drive as far as five hours north or five hours south to truck back tons of freshly picked zinfandel or cabernet from Paso Robles, or montepulchiano from Siletto Family Vineyards in San Benito County.
"I cannot think of anyone else doing this (in Bakersfield) on the urban level," said longtime restaurateur Jeramy Brown, co-owner of The Kitchen and food and beverage lead at Bitwise.
"We got to be involved with them from the very beginning," Brown said. "This is a great start-up story."
Bill Merz's long experience and knowledge of the industry gives him the ability to find and choose grape sources off the beaten path, Brown said.
"Bill has that inside information. He knows where to pull the fruit from."
And their wines have been improving each year as a result, he said.
Early on, San Rucci earned silver medals in both the California State Fair and Orange County Fair. But more recently, the winery's 2020 Montepulciano received double gold and placed best of class at the Central Coast Wine Competition.
Karen Bennet, manager and wine specialist at On the Vine, a wine bar and shop in Rosedale, was on the tasting panel at the wine competition.
"I've had their wines (on the shelves) for about four years and have noticed great improvement with each vintage," Bennett said in a text. "A lot of heart and hard work goes into every bottle.
"One of the things I love about these guys," she said, "is they are not bound by long-term contracts but still have the ability to find great sources for grapes.
"It's hard enough work to make wine when you know where your grapes are coming from each vintage. I love tasting their wines and getting the story behind each one. Their cabernet franc has always been a customer favorite."
For more information about San Rucci Winery, visit their website at sanrucci.com.