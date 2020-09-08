The Bakersfield City Council took one step closer to legalizing backyard hens during a committee meeting on Tuesday.
The three-person Legislation and Litigation Committee reviewed a potential ordinance that would allow hens in most properties throughout the city. Although a vote was not required before the issue is taken up by the full council on Sept. 23, the commission mostly expressed support for the ordinance eventually passing, giving advocates more hope that it could soon be legal to raise hens within the city.
“I was in favor of this a long time ago,” said Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan, who serves on the committee. “I just thought it was a great idea. Why not?”
Currently, keeping hens within city limits is illegal for most of the city’s residents. Only those living in lots zoned for agricultural uses can raise hens within the city. Most of those lots are located in southeast Bakersfield. For those living in areas meant for single-family housing, the keeping of hens is against the law.
But that could change if the City Council changes Bakersfield’s zoning laws allowing for urban hens within single-family residential, or R-1, zones. Under the proposed ordinance, prepared by the City Attorney’s Office, Bakersfield residents would be allowed to raise up to 12 hens in their backyards as long as the chicken coop is at least 30 feet away from any residential buildings on neighboring properties.
The ordinance change, which would not allow roosters, would allow residents to build a chicken coop directly behind their home as long as the building is more than 30 feet away from their neighbor’s home.
During the meeting, Sullivan pushed city staff to reduce the setback to 15 feet in order to accommodate smaller lots.
City Attorney Ginny Gennaro said she would present the council with a range of options on Sept. 23, allowing councilmembers to decide on the specifics of any new ordinance.
The push to legalize backyard chickens was recently revitalized after the City Council voted in 2012 to reject an ordinance that would have allowed urban hens.
Supporters say backyard chickens increase the quality of life for many residents and provide nutritious eggs, which are especially beneficial during a pandemic when global supply chains can be disrupted.
“Chickens are a big part of (backyard gardening),” Bruce Bagwell told the committee. “They provide food. They provide manure for gardening and are part of a holistic gardening experience. I know people who, their breakfasts rely on the healthy eggs they get from their backyard.”
Still, some residents have voiced their opposition to allowing backyard chickens within the city.
Citing a concern over the spread of disease by chickens, Donald McCall urged the committee to delay a vote on urban hens until after the coronavirus pandemic had been contained.
“I actually was more on the pro side of backyard chickens until I actually took 20 minutes to get on Google and do a little bit of homework,” he said to the committee. “I feel like I’m here because that hasn’t been done.”
He brought up Virulent Newcastle Disease, a highly-contagious virus that spread through backyard poultry within the Los Angeles area from 2018 to June of this year. Although fatal in birds, the disease only occasionally causes an eye infection in humans, and can be prevented by washing hands after handling birds.
The disease, however, was considered severe enough that poultry was banned from the Kern County Fair for the last three years.
Detractors have also insisted that chickens cause problems with flies and rodents, a claim that is disputed by those in favor of raising urban hens.
The City Council will consider all these arguments when it convenes later this month to discuss the topic.
Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who also serves on the committee, portrayed the issue as already decided. He said the council’s 4-2 vote to direct staff to work on the proposed ordinance and refer it to the Legislative and Litigation Committee before bringing it to the council for first reading as an approval.
“The decision to allow for hens was made on August 12 at that council meeting with a majority vote,” he said, referring to the vote, which took place during a council workshop. “So now we’re looking at the specific regulations.”
(5) comments
I would like to raise wild lions and giraffes in my backyard. Would that be allowed as well?
"Urban hens?" Is that an insult to women? (I'm trying to be as extreme in my thinking as BLM and Antifa and the Dem. party).
Just another pandering allowance made by politicians to a new constituency from backwater countries continuing to make this country into the ones the left. It’s easy for these leaders to make such a concession, THEY will likely never have to endure the smell, noise, nuisance & harassment it will create. I promise the first time I am awakened by a rooster crowing or choked by the the smell of bird feces, there will be a wave of dead roosters & chickens.
Why not change all R-1 to RS zoning which covers the keeping of animals on a property. If you allow hens (eggs), then why not pigs (bacon). Newsom has already changed R-1 zoning to allow accessory units for rentals, thus effective changing the zoning to multi-family.
Nicely presented article Sam. I think you covered it very accurately. I think it is about time for us to allow hens in the city. It is about liberty and freedom.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.