The city of Bakersfield will soon begin work on a $903,481 Kentucky Street Urban Greening Project.
Bakersfield was awarded a $835,504 California Natural Resources Agency grant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions "by providing the greening of public lands and developing motorized trails that provide safe routes for travel between residences, workplaces, commercial centers, and schools," according to a city announcement.
The project is slated to begin Nov. 16, and take 40 working days to complete.
Planned improvements, the city said, include a new marked and signed crosswalk at Williams and Kentucky streets; 35,900 square feet of new and improved sidewalk with three ADA-compliant ramps; 120 drought-tolerant trees and more than 700 shrubs; 28 solar-powered streetlights along Kentucky Street from Beale Avenue to the east, just beyond the Kern County border; and a Class II bike path.