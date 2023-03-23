 Skip to main content
Upticks seen in 'sextortion' campaigns targeting teenage boys, BPD says

The Bakersfield Police Department warned residents Thursday about an uptick in “sextortion” schemes primarily affecting teenage boys locally. 

A scammer will contact victims pretending to be a stranger and compliment them in an effort to start an intimate relationship. Eventually, the suspect will send nude pictures and have the victim send intimate pictures in return, BPD wrote in a news release.

