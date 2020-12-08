Upside Academy, Inc. will hold its 7th Annual Christmas in the Neighborhood event this year, only in a drive-thru format at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
According to a news release from Upside Academy, the event has traditionally provided Christmas toys, food and clothing to over a thousand low-income families as a part of the academy’s “give-back” community projects.
The academy said that this year it will give away over 400 Christmas bags stuffed with toys and school supplies, one per vehicle; along with 800 Food Distribution Boxes, filled with non-perishable food items (pasta, rice, cans, peanut butter and more), two per vehicle. Entry is on a first come basis.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.