Upside Academy to host 8th annual Christmas in the Neighborhood

Upside Academy announced its eighth annual Christmas in the Neighborhood, A Cosmic Christmas Drive-Thru, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Kern County Fairgrounds, or until supplies run out.
This year, Upside Academypland to give away over 500 Christmas bags stuffed with toys and school supplies, one per vehicle, along with 1,000 food distribution boxes sponsored by Community Action Partnership of Kern, according to a news release from Upside Academy. The bags will be filled with non-perishable food items like pasta, rice, cans, peanut butter and more (two per vehicle). Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Attendees should enter the fairgrounds at Gate 26, at 1142 South P St., Bakersfield.
For questions, contact NaTesha “T” Johnson at 661-281-5007 or upsideacademyinc@gmail.com.