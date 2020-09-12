Work is underway to upgrade the Bakersfield Police Department's firearms range on Truxtun Avenue.
The improvements include constructing a pre-engineered building over the open-air shooting bays, and installing a modern baffle and trap system, according to a city of Bakersfield weekly memo. The work is expected to reduce noise heard at nearby properties.
"It will also help modernize the facility, which does not meet modern firearms range design and safety standards," the memo stated. The project is funded by the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure, known as Measure N.
The facility was built in the 1940s.
