A change has been made to the schedule for nighttime freeway closures on Highway 99 near the Belle Terrace Bridge project, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
Scheduled work on southbound Highway 99 is complete and the nighttime closures are no longer in effect.
However, northbound Highway 99 will be closed overnight starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday and ending at 5 a.m. Thursday, and, if needed, from 10 p.m. on Thursday night until 5 a.m. Friday, between Ming Avenue and the northbound Wible Road on-ramp.
Northbound motorists will exit the freeway at Ming Avenue, head north on Wible Road, and use the Wible Road on-ramp to return to the freeway. Northbound motorists wanting to travel east on Highway 58 will exit at Ming Avenue, continue east to H Street, then travel north to enter Highway 58 from the H Street interchange.
Work may be cancelled and rescheduled without notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.