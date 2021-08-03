Updated: Wasco mayor pleads no contest to reckless driving

Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia no longer faces two misdemeanor charges for driving while under the influence.
He has pleaded no contest to reckless driving in exchange for the court dismissing a charge of driving while under the influence and acquitting him of a related charge of driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent.
Known as a “wet and reckless,” Garcia’s new misdemeanor charge comes with a fine of $1,220 and a one-year informal probationary period, after which that charge could be dismissed.
“The bottom line is this resulted in a $1,200 fine, and under the circumstances, we determined that was exceptionally favorable to him,” Garcia’s Attorney H.A. Sala said during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. “Instead of fully litigating the case, we believe that exoneration, in effect, on the .08 count, the excessive blood alcohol count, was in his best interest.”
The announcement comes on the day the Wasco City Council is set to vote on removing Garcia’s appointment as mayor. Some councilmembers have said they feel compelled to take action against Garcia because his conduct was a distraction to city business.
Sala, however, contended those councilmembers were acting for their own political gain, especially with Garcia’s legal issues being effectively settled.
“Why are they continuing to proceed with an action to remove him unless there is some other political motivation,” he said. “The only motivation, in my view, is that it could be for the political gain or aspirations of other members. It could be for other improper motives. It could be because they view him as a rising star in the political arena.”
He said the mayor accepted responsibility for an error and remained committed to the city of Wasco.
Garcia has already paid his fine.
“Wasco proved again that though we are a small town, we have a very big heart," he said in a news release. "I reached out to faith leaders in our community and found open arms. I expected to find nothing but condemnation for my error. Instead, I found love, grace, and encouragement."