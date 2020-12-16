The Kern County coroner's office has identified a man who died Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving was struck by another vehicle.
Donald Frank Steinhaus, 43, of Wasco died in the 8:19 p.m. incident on Highway 46, east of Scofield Avenue in Wasco, the coroner's office reported.
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the incident was a head-on collision. The female passenger in Steinhaus' vehicle was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
KCSO said the driver of the other vehicle, Margaret Fladhammer, 61, Oceano, was driving under the influence. She was arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs resulting in bodily injury, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
KCSO asks that anyone with information about the collision call 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.