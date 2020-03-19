Kern County Public Health Services announced three more confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday as COVID-19 gained an official foothold locally.
There are now four total confirmed cases locally. A visitor to Kern also tested positive for the virus earlier this week.
Thursday morning saw the health department confirm two new cases before another was announced in the afternoon.
It is not yet known if the three new cases are from community spread.
"I believe that community transmission may be likely now that we see these two cases," Matt Constantine, director of Kern County Public Health Services, said during a news briefing Thursday morning. "These two cases show that the disease is here and the potential for community spread exists."
The county health services department's website said 244 people in Kern were awaiting test results for the virus as of Thursday afternoon.
The department is investigating to determine potential exposure sources and any contacts the individuals may have had. Constantine said information will be made public as necessary.
The three residents with coronavirus are recuperating at home, Constantine said. He would not disclose their age or even what part of the county they are located in, citing medical privacy laws.
As of Thursday morning, Constantine said Kern County would not join the growing list of California counties that have implemented shelter in place procedures in an effort to slow spread of the virus.
“We need to evaluate potential risks and take those actions necessary to protect,” he said. “Beyond the actions that the governor has listed and guidance documents, at this point we’re not recommending any further action.”
Still, fear is growing locally as COVID-19, a worldwide pandemic, has officially entered county borders. Public health reminded residents to adhere to the following safety precautions in an effort to curtail transmission:
* Wash hands with soap and water frequently.
* Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.
* Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.
* Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.
* Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
* If sick, stay away from work, school and other people.
* Those 65 and older or other people in high-risk groups should self-isolate.
Bakersfield resident Mark Hutson, 70, said he is listening to health professionals and closely following protocol.
“I have concerns about it," Hutson said. "A lot of people know a lot more about this than I do. They’re telling everyone to stay put and that things can get bad. You listen to them.”
Glad they are updating the community on a daily basis. I wish they would put aside the privacy policies now and we would have an app like in South Korea as to know the areas to avoid because of corona virus.
Are you kidding me our schools should have been closed last week .....they need to be honest with the people.
Again, from my doctor friend, "Get ready for the virus tsunami " because it's coming. He's the one who told me we were about 10 days behind Italy in the number of confirmed cases. We have been mirroring Italy's number for the past two weeks. Ten days ago Italy had 9172 cases , today we have 10,000 plus. That number will continue to increase by the thousands daily unless one of these drugs work.
Why are 192 waiting & where are they waiting for those test results? I hope they have been under strict quarantine. To allow them out & about is asking for the virus to jump to epic proportions....if it's real! I think it is.
Ah . . . technology . . . ! Only 'virus' I recently got . . . hit me blindsided . . . as that dreaded 'Blue Screen' suddenly appeared with all its warnings . . . and ESET NOD 32 counterattacked and saved my 'Ars' . . . and google.
My G'Daughter is home from UC San Marcos, finishing the year online (as my son did for his USC MS Aero). She also really . . . REALLY . . . misses her (as Mom says) "Roommates . . . from H@#%. . .!"
Semper Fortis . . . !
Thank you San Francisco for bring Kern County the 'Gift that goes on giving.'
Wake up Kern County. We've been given extra time. Employers send you're people home. Singapore stopped it dead in its tracks. How? By implementing a "do not cross your home threshold policy". And then test test test.
Singapore is not a third world country like you people in Corn County.
Actually, the first person to test positive here was a visitor from New York. Even worse!
Then there are more positive tests than they are telling us about...
