Updated state wildfire map shows increased risk in Kern, other areas

An estimated 1.7 million Californians live in areas that have become more prone to wildfire over the last 15 years, as identified in a new map developed by the State Fire Marshal.

The state’s latest Fire Hazard Severity Zone map was unveiled recently, beginning a public comment period that ends Feb. 3.

